Bonds

Treasury yields rise amid positive US-China trade news, Brexit uncertainty

U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday as investors digested positive comments from President Donald Trump on U.S.-China trade talks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded higher at 2.893 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged higher to 3.15 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Trump on Wednesday said his administration was having "very productive" trade talks with China, adding: "watch for some important announcements."

The president also said in an interview with Reuters that he would intervene in the Department of Justice's case against Meng Wanzhou, the finance chief of Chinese tech giant Huawei, if it meant helping secure a trade deal with Beijing.

Another area of focus for traders is the latest news around Brexit. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no-confidence Wednesday after the threshold of 48 lawmakers needed to trigger it was reached.

May said at a press briefing that she would "contest that vote with everything I've got." The British pound and U.K. government bond yields rose on the back of the news.

President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. 
Fred Dufour | AFP | Getty Images
President Donald Trump (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. 

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is approaching its hotly anticipated two-day meeting next week. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates at the Dec. 18-19 meeting, but expectations for further hikes next year have tempered off late amid fears of slowing economic growth.

Trump again weighed in on the institution's rate hiking path on Tuesday, saying it would be "foolish" for the Fed to hike rates. He said he disagreed with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's "aggressive" policy stance, but that he considered him to be a "good man."

In other political news, Trump engaged in a heated spat with Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Tuesday. The president threatened to shut down the government if his administration did not "get what we want," highlighting a deepening dispute over his proposed border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

In terms of data, mortgage applications, consumer price index inflation, Atlanta Fed business inflation expectations and EIA petroleum inventories figures are due on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Treasury will auction $24 billion in 10-year notes.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GBP/USD
---
US 30-YR
---
US 10-YR
---