Treasury yields rise amid positive US-China trade news, Brexit uncertainty

U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday as investors digested positive comments from President Donald Trump on U.S.-China trade talks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded higher at 2.893 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged higher to 3.15 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Trump on Wednesday said his administration was having "very productive" trade talks with China, adding: "watch for some important announcements."

The president also said in an interview with Reuters that he would intervene in the Department of Justice's case against Meng Wanzhou, the finance chief of Chinese tech giant Huawei, if it meant helping secure a trade deal with Beijing.

Another area of focus for traders is the latest news around Brexit. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no-confidence Wednesday after the threshold of 48 lawmakers needed to trigger it was reached.

May said at a press briefing that she would "contest that vote with everything I've got." The British pound and U.K. government bond yields rose on the back of the news.