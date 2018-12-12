Deutsche Bank shares surge on report Germany plans to fix bank's problems with merger

Shares of Deutsche Bank surged Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported the German government plans to push for a merger to save the struggling bank.

The lender's stock rose as much as 8.5 percent and was last up 4.8 percent.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Germany plans on working on a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. The report also said the government could look to change its tax law to help the merger go through.

Deutsche Bank has had a tumultuous 2018, with its shares falling more than 53 percent as it failed to revive revenue growth.

A spokesman at Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A spokesman at Commerzbank also declined to comment.

Click here to read the Bloomberg News report.