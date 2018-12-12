Hertz launches biometric lanes to make car renting faster by up to 75 percent

Car rental company Hertz has launched an airport gate that uses biometric scanners to speed up the process.

The "Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR" opened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, allowing travellers to use fingerprint scanners and facial recognition technology instead of showing a physical ID.

According to Hertz, the system will cut down on the time taken to collect a rental car by at least 75 percent, with the potential to get drivers through the exit gate and on the road in 30 seconds or less.

The Fast Lanes – the first use of biometrics by a major car rental firm – will be rolled out across more than 40 U.S. locations in 2019. New locations will include Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.