Fortt Knox

How Panera CEO Blaine Hurst led A food-tech makeover 

How Panera CEO Blaine Hurst Led A Food Tech Makeover
How Panera CEO Blaine Hurst Led A Food Tech Makeover   

Panera had a problem. At lunchtime, customers were mobbing the counters to order their food and pick it up, causing chaos. It was frustrating for everyone involved, and management knew that it was probably costing the company sales. Panera turned to Blaine Hurst to lead the search for a solution. As the company's chief technology officer, he put together a team to make the company a leader in digital ordering and fast pickup.

Fortt Knox is a weekly podcast from CNBC anchor Jon Fortt . Previous episodes of the program can be found here.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...