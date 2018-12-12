Here's what's going on with the Marriott hack, Huawei and the DOJ — and it's all related to China and trade

Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese hardware giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder, was granted bail Tuesday night. Meng is facing charges in Canada related to alleged improper funneling of payments between Iran and the company via a third-party intermediary in Hong Kong. The U.S. wants to extradite Meng.

China has threatened retaliation for the matter. Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, was arrested in China Tuesday, with the country's diplomatic organization and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying they are working with Chinese officials on the matter.

President Trump said in an interview with Reuters Tuesday that he would consider intervening in the Justice Department's case against Meng if it would help support favorable negotiations.

"If I think it's good for the country, if I think it's good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what's good for national security, I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary," he said in the interview.