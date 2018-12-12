Here's what's going on with the Marriott hack, Huawei and the DOJ — and it's all related to China and trade

In addition to being on the hook for successfully arguing the case against Meng, the Justice Department is close to dropping new indictments on Chinese government-connected hackers, possibly this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Those indictments likely will focus on allegations that China tried to use large, U.S. based managed service providers, which provide internet service, business, security, DNS and other services for large companies, as a conduit for hacking into their corporate clients.
The Trump administration has been considering using these indictments to make a broader call-out of China, adding to the pile of security and fraud related accusations, the New York Times reported this week.
For the internet service providers that may be named or identified in the pending indictments, this could mean they see their names dragged into the proceedings, too.