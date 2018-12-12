There are a few reasons J.P. Morgan wouldn't make this core U.S. equity ETF the one that wins the race to zero. For one, there is no urgent reason to go to zero. As Bloomberg data after the launch of the BetaBuilders ETF showed, much of the money in those successes came from a captive audience — the bank's existing clients. It only needs to match its rivals expense ratios, or go one basis point lower to make a compelling case to switch, rather than all the way to zero.
The filed core U.S. equity ETF also is not self-indexed, like the Fidelity no-fee mutual funds. It is using a Morningstar U.S. Target Market Exposure Index, which covers the majority of the U.S. large-cap and mid-cap stock universes. Using a third-party index requires paying a licensing fee, a cost that Fidelity avoided. There are other ways to make money in ETFs, such as lending out securities held by the portfolios (securities lending), which is a standard practice in the fund industry. Or the bank — or any other firm to bring out a zero-fee ETF — could simply play the loss leader game, and make money elsewhere. That is Fidelity's plan, to be sure, and both it and J.P. Morgan have the scale of business to make that model work.
"It is just a matter of time before we see a zero-fee ETF, too," Mishra said. "The first offering could come from any big player in the asset-management space. J.P. Morgan could well be the one, given how aggressive it has been in the ETF space this year with its BetaBuilders lineup of cheap, plain-vanilla ETFs. ... As Fidelity showed, it is definitely worth sacrificing some money on the product."
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has said in the past that it has no plans for a zero-fee ETF. Vanguard made the decision last summer to make trading of all ETFs on its platform free, rather than focusing on further expense-ratio reductions.
J.P. Morgan did not provide a comment by press time.
There have been some criticisms of the latest moves in the low-fee war as more free advertising for funds than substance, especially the Fidelity move. The truth is somewhere in between. Fee pressure on funds is a good thing for investors, but getting a fund for nothing is not a must.
Fees already are so low that investors have won the war, and with existing ETFs at three to four basis points, other factors apply to investing decisions, from a fund's trading costs and liquidity to the index methodology that underlies it. Additionally, investors need to consider the other charges for trading and brokerage account services that could apply to their investments.
So when the first zero-fee ETF arrives, it will make news for sure, and it will be worth taking a look at, but it won't necessarily make the best investment ever, or even really truly be necessary.