There is no way to know for sure — J.P. Morgan isn't saying anything — and after the success of Fidelity Investments' no-fee index mutual funds, a zero-fee ETF might make sense for a financial services company late to the ETF game and trying to play catch-up with Vanguard Group and BlackRock's iShares. But it is not exactly a Point A to Point B based on a preliminary prospectus leaving the expense ratio field blank.

In fact, that is not all that uncommon for initial fund filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It also is not uncommon for J.P. Morgan, which in recent years has filed multiple ETF registration statements that in their preliminary form do not state the expense ratio, including one this past summer for a core bond ETF. The filings make clear that they are "incomplete."

"Many sponsors do not disclose expense ratios in filings," said Neena Mishra, director of ETF research at Zacks Investment Research.

With the fee war between major ETF providers both brutal, and seemingly endless, there is more reason than ever before not to disclose a planned expense ratio, even if the plan is to charge more than nothing. In this case, if J.P. Morgan were to disclose a three-basis-point expense ratio, some other ETF company could file tomorrow for a similar ETF at two basis points.

"That gives them more flexibility to decide the fees later, based on the market environment then. So it's quite possible that JPM's fund would charge something close to 0.04 percent [four basis points] and not zero," Mishra said.

But one thing is clear: The four basis points that Mishra references might be the most the bank could charge. And its new core U.S. equity ETF could do one notable thing: It could set the fee bar even lower than it already has been taken by Vanguard and iShares.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) charges four basis points, as does the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) also charges four basis points. But iShares goes even lower in its Core S&P Total Stock Market ETF (ITOT), with a fee of three basis points. Charles Schwab's five core U.S. equity ETFs charge no more than three or four basis points, also the case for its traditional index funds.

A Bloomberg analysis this week showed that 97 percent of the assets going into passively managed investment products this year went to funds that charged 20 basis points or less.