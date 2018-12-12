Qualcomm says Apple is still selling iPhones in China, breaching court order

Qualcomm says Apple continues to sell iPhones in China, breaching a recent court order.

The chipmaker has presented evidence to the court in the form of a video showing iPhones being unboxed and sold.

Earlier this week, a court in China granted Qualcomm an injunction against Apple, banning sales of nearly all iPhones in China. But Apple pushed back, saying the ban only applies to devices that run on an older operating system. iPhones currently run on the iOS 12 version of software. Qualcomm is awaiting word on whether the court plans to enforce the injunction.

Apple had no comment on Wednesday. On Monday it said, "Qualcomm's effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world."

The court decision related to two Qualcomm patents that enable users to adjust and reformat photos and manage applications using a touch screen when viewing an navigating apps on their phones.