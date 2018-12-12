Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tailored Brands, Oxford Industries and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tailored Brands shares fell more than 25 percent after market-close as the retail company missed revenue expectations. The company owns brands such as Men's Wearhouse and Joseph A. Bank. The company reported $813 million in revenue, missing projections of $820 million. However, it beat earnings, reporting $1.01 per share. Analysts estimated 94 cents per share. It also lowered its full year earnings guidance.

Oxford Industries shares fell more than 10 percent during after hours trading Wednesday as it missed revenue and earnings estimates in its third quarter results. The clothing company, which owns Tommy Bahama, Lily Pulitzer and Southern Tide, earned 14 cents per share. Analysts predicted 17 cents per share. It also missed revenue predictions of $242 million, reporting $234 million. It also gave weak fourth quarter guidance.

Baker Hughes shares rose nearly 5 percent during the extended session. The oil field services company and McDermott International have signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Gas Corporation to develop a gas project in Western Australia.