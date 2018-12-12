College-sponsored bank accounts ding students with millions of dollars in fees each year, according to a report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Education Department under President Donald Trump never published the analysis but advocacy groups recently obtained it through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The bureau reviewed 573 colleges across the country with marketing agreements with banks.

It found that 1.3 million students attending these colleges had open and active accounts with their colleges' account providers.

Students using accounts at these schools paid more than $27 million in fees during the 2016-2017 academic year, including overdraft and penalty charges.

Wells Fargo charged students $46.99 a year in fees, on average. College students who used accounts with PNC were typically dinged $15.84 a year. (Most Americans pay around $9 a month, or $108 a year, for their checking accounts, according to Bankrate).

"A lot of college students are on really, really tight budgets," said Whitney Barkley-Denney, a specialist in student finance at the Center for Responsible Lending. "Any kind of disruption in that cash flow can be devastating."

Wells Fargo waives monthly fees on debit cards in its campus program, and so any charges are a result of how the card is used, said Jim Seitz, a spokesman for the bank.

"[C]ustomers use their accounts in different ways, so saving, spending and other transaction activity varies," Seitz said.

PNC does not charge a monthly fee on student accounts and it waives the first overdraft fee in the account's first year, said Amy Vargo, vice president of media at the bank.

To be sure, at most colleges, a majority of students paid no fees when using sponsored accounts, the bureau found.

Banks can compensate colleges based on the number of students who open and use their accounts, a practice that has raised concerns for consumer advocates.

"When you promote marketing of one financial product over another, it tends to remove the students' incentive to comparison shop," said Colleen Campbell, associate director of postsecondary education at the Center for American Progress.

Nearly 120 colleges report being rewarded by a bank to promote its financial products, according to the bureau. Wells Fargo paid $2,127,554 to colleges last year. PNC paid $7,562,570.

Education Department rules require that the financial products colleges promote are "not inconsistent with the best financial interests" of their students.

However, Campbell said, "an argument can be made that these institutions aren't acting in the best interest of their students."

Education Department press secretary Liz Hill said the bureau's research confirmed the importance that the department's upcoming pilot program, in which certain students receive their financial aid on a debit card, include a fee-free option.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bureau doesn't comment on unfinished, unpublished studies.