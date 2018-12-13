Australian stocks open flat despite recovery in US shares

Australian stocks started Thursday near flat compared to yesterday's trading session despite the recovery seen on Wall Street overnight.

The ASX 200 index was about 0.06 percent higher than yesterday's 5,653.5 points at the open. The heavily weighted financials sub-index was also higher by 0.13 percent.

There were big moves in the Australia market. Shares of Hutchison Telecommunications plunged 25 percent, while that of TPG Telecom fell 15.25 percent. The two companies announced plans to merge in August this year, but the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday released a statement expressing concerns about the proposal.

The early performance of Australian shares followed a positive close in U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 157.03 points to 24,527.27 to end higher by 0.64 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.54 percent to close at 2,651.07 , and the Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1 percent to 7,098.31.