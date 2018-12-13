Australian stocks open flat despite recovery in US shares

Asia Markets

Australian stocks started Thursday near flat compared to yesterday's trading session despite the recovery seen on Wall Street overnight.

The ASX 200 index was about 0.06 percent higher than yesterday's 5,653.5 points at the open. The heavily weighted financials sub-index was also higher by 0.13 percent.

There were big moves in the Australia market. Shares of Hutchison Telecommunications plunged 25 percent, while that of TPG Telecom fell 15.25 percent. The two companies announced plans to merge in August this year, but the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday released a statement expressing concerns about the proposal.

The early performance of Australian shares followed a positive close in U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 157.03 points to 24,527.27 to end higher by 0.64 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.54 percent to close at 2,651.07 , and the Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1 percent to 7,098.31.

The Wall Street Journal reported Beijing is working to increase access to foreign companies, a move aimed at smoothing U.S.-China trade relations. The plan would replace the country's Made in China 2025 initiative, the report said. Made in China 2025 is a framework aimed at making China a leader in industries like clean-energy cars and robotics, and has been a point of contention in the tariff fight between Washington and Beijing.

"In the scheme of things and were this to prove true, this is far more relevant than China agreeing to restart purchases of American soybeans, or even reducing the tariff on US car imports from 40% to 15%, as has been indicated in the last 24 hours," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei futures in Osaka and Chicago are pointing to a slightly higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei 225 index ended Wednesday's session at 21,602.75 points.

Theresa May wins crucial vote

A key development in Europe overnight is U.K Prime Minister Theresa May winning a crucial vote of confidence in her leadership. The pound rose about 1 percent on the news.

May won the leadership challenge by 200 votes to 117 votes against her in the ballot of Conservative members of parliament (MPs). Winning this vote means her leadership cannot be challenged for another year.

Another crucial event coming up in Europe on Thursday is the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank at 8:45pm HK/SIN. Investors would be looking out for the ECB's guidance for its interest rates path and any announcement on its asset purchase program.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was at 97.032 at Asia's open, easing from yesterday's 97.388.

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar to 113.21 from yesterday's 113.27, while the Australian dollar stayed flat against the greenback.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

