Treasury yields fall amid hopes of US-China trade breakthrough; upcoming data in focus

U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday as investors awaited developments in the U.S.-Sino trade dispute.

At 04:50 a.m. ET, The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.899 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 3.14 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Trade relations between the U.S. and China continue to dominate the headlines, as the two countries attempt to resolve their differences during a 90-day period for talks.

President Trump earlier this week tweeted that discussions with Beijing had been "very productive" and that some "important announcements" were forthcoming.

Trump has also said he would intervene in the Department of Justice's case against Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of China's Huawei, if it would help secure a trade deal with Beijing.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index showed no change in inflation from the previous month, following a 0.3 percent rise in October. In the last 12 months, the headline index increased 2.2 percent, down from the October year-on-year reading of 2.5 percent. Core CPI, which does not include volatile energy or food prices, increased 0.2 percent in November and is up 2.2 percent in the past 12 months.

Investors continue to look ahead to an upcoming two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18-19. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates, however expectations for further hikes next year have tempered lately due to fears of waning economic growth.