Cramer Remix: While these stocks represent good value, they won't be going higher soon 12 Mins Ago | 01:08

The bank stocks and the oil plays are so beaten-up that CNBC's Jim Cramer can't recommend them to investors, even as his positive long-term outlook for the sectors is still intact, he said Thursday.

"If you own the oils or the banks, it's hard not to feel like an idiot," he said Thursday on "Mad Money." "There's no catalyst in the near-term or medium-term future to change this."

Right now, Wall Street is making the call to shed these stocks because with commodity risk, a potentially slowing economy and concerns around the yield curve, "the banks and the oils ... have no natural defenses," Cramer explained.

So, even though stocks like Goldman Sachs and Anadarko Petroleum are cheap considering their fundamental strength, he couldn't tell investors to buy them now for fear of them being unable to make a quick comeback.

"Sure, the banks and the oils represent value here, but that doesn't mean they're going to go higher in the time frame most investors care about," Cramer said. "It's a question of opportunity cost: for the moment, there are so many other sectors with better prospects and beaten-up stocks."