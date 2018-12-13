Drones set to deliver blood and medical supplies to Ghana's hospitals

However, the scheme has faced criticism from some of Ghana's lawmakers and medical professionals, who have argued that it is costly and has had insufficient consideration.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) called for the suspension of the drone delivery rollout, saying in a statement on Tuesday that the scheme focused too heavily on expensive technology when funding for medical professionals should be a higher priority. According to a BBC report, Ghana's population of 29 million has only 55 working ambulances.

"The proposed services to be provided by the drones do not conform to the existing primary healthcare policy in Ghana," the GMA said. "The use of drones without the necessary improvement in the human resource capacity will not (contribute) to the benefit of the country in its quest to improve healthcare delivery."

Meanwhile, opposition politician Cassiel Ato Forson slammed the deal as "inflated and misplaced" in a statement on Tuesday.

"(Vice president Mahamadu Bawumia) has failed to own up and explain the many inflated cost items inherent in the contract," he said, claiming that public funds would pay for the scheme which included 20 percent late payment fees.

"This Zipline deal is an extremely bad one for the country and it unfortunate that the Vice President would champion it with the zeal that he has deployed," he added.