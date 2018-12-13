Drones set to deliver blood and medical supplies to Ghana's hospitals

Ghana's government has signed a deal with a U.S. firm that will see unmanned drones delivering blood and other medical supplies to hospitals and clinics.
U.S. tech company Zipline signed an agreement to lead the four-year project earlier this week. During the four-year term, Zipline will earn more than $12 million, according to the BBC.
Ghana's government has insisted the deal will see critical medical supplies reaching disconnected areas and improve the nation's overall medical supply chain. Politicians approved the scheme in parliament on Tuesday, a Ghanaian media outlet reported.
When fully deployed, Ghana will become the first country in West Africa – and the largest in the world – to implement a delivery system of this kind. A date for the launch of the project is yet to be specified.