$325 million Illinois wind farm to supply power to General Motors, Bloomberg 

Enel has started operations at the 185-megawatt HillTopper wind farm in Illinois via its U.S. renewable business Enel Green Power North America.



Through power purchase agreements the facility, in Logan County, will sell power to Bloomberg LP, General Motors and Constellation, an Exelon business.



Investment in the project's construction, which will generate roughly 570 gigawatt hours per year, is around $325 million, Enel said Wednesday.



Power produced from a 17-megawatt (MW) section of the site will be sold to Bloomberg. Energy from a 100 MW section will be bought by General Motors. This will provide its manufacturing facilities in Indiana and Ohio with 100 percent renewable electricity, according to Enel.



"Through this first project in Illinois, we are helping our customers meet their clean energy goals with competitive solutions that adapt to their power needs and business objectives," Antonio Cammisecra, the CEO of Enel Green Power, said in a statement.



The wind industry added over 52 gigawatts (GW) of wind power in 2017, according to the Global Wind Energy Council.



China maintained its position as a wind energy powerhouse, installing 19.7 GW, while the European Union added 15.6 GW of capacity. The U.S. installed a little over 7 GW of capacity.