Kohl's says it surpassed its holiday hiring targets, even in a tight labor market

Kohl's said it surpassed its holiday hiring targets to bring on 90,000 workers to help it through the busy shopping season.

The announcement by the department store chain Thursday comes as many retailers have been struggling to find extra labor this year, with unemployment in the U.S. sitting under 4 percent. Kohl's said it was actually able to hire more than 90,000 people to fulfill the heightened demand at its stores and distribution centers. It offers seasonal workers perks like an immediate 15 percent discount on their purchases and a larger, 35 percent discount from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16.

CNBC reported earlier this year that roughly 23 percent of retailers weren't able to hire all the temporary workers they wanted for the 2017 holiday season, and the situation is expected to worsen in 2018.

But it appears some companies, like Kohl's, are having better luck. Target also said late last month that it hit its hiring goals for the holidays to bring on 120,000 workers.

To lure people into jobs, companies are giving away perks like cash bonuses and, more uniquely, chances to win kayaks, all-expense-paid vacations and diamond earrings. Altogether, retailers, e-commerce and logistics companies have said they hoped to hire 704,000 holiday workers in 2018, according to job placement and coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.