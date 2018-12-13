New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is suing Target, Walmart and LaRose Industries over the sales of children's toys contaminated with lead.

Underwood said her office had conducted tests which found that "Cra-Z-Jewelz" jewelry-making kits had lead levels up to 10 times higher than the federal limit. She said those findings had already spurred a nationwide recall of the toys.

The contaminated products were imported by LaRose and sold by Target and Walmart.

Underwood alleges the companies violated multiple state laws between 2015 and 2016. Her office is pursuing civil penalties as well as the implementation of measures to prevent future sales of lead-contaminated toys.

"No parent should have to worry that their child's toy may be toxic," Underwood said in a statement.

Target and Walmart did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.