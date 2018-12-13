Maid and gardener service? Check. Crazy affordable spa services? Check. Country club membership? Check.

In these five retirement spots, high-end living comes at a fraction of U.S.costs, according to a report from the editors at InternationalLiving.com.

Retirees can splurge on penthouse living, gardeners and maids, club memberships, epicurean meals in fine restaurants – all on a modest budget.

"In the right places abroad, retirees can automatically upgrade their retirement to one of pure luxury — and enjoy the perks of a swank lifestyle for far less than a comparable retirement back home would cost," said Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living.

Stevens says the costs for high-end living are jaw-dropping. "A $10,000-a-month penthouse might rent for just $2,000," Stevens said.

In the U.S., even when people have saved well, relatively few have enough set aside to afford a housekeeper for an ocean-view apartment. "Only a small percentage is splurging on perks like an annual membership at an exclusive spa resort," Stevens said. "But in the right spots overseas, those are precisely the sorts of luxuries retirees can afford on a modest nest egg."

For more price-checking, try looking at costs on Numbeo and Expatistan.

The five spots below are places where dollars stretch farther, and retirees will find plenty of luxurious offerings.