Financial professionals caution that just because you can take money out of your 401(k), that doesn't mean you should.

The reasons people tap their retirement funds can range from covering immediate cash needs to funding a down payment on a home.

"I find that most people who have 401(k) loans tend to have cash-flow issues," said Cathy Curtis, founder and chief executive officer of Curtis Financial Planning.

Those issues can include either overspending or under-earning, she said. And there are often other symptoms, such as credit card debt, that can indicate poor financial habits.

Individuals considering taking a loan from their retirement plan need to think about the consequences.

You can usually borrow up to 50 percent of your account balance, or up to $50,000, according to federal law. You then have up to five years to pay back the loan.

The loans must be paid back plus interest. In the meantime, you sacrifice the gains your investments could have been making if you had left it in your account.

"You're basically robbing yourself of future money by taking a loan," said Aaron Pottichen, senior vice president at Alliant Retirement Consulting.

The other issue is if you leave your employer or lose your job, you will be required to pay that money back sooner. In that case, you now have until you file your taxes to pay off the loan. Prior to this year, the rule was 60 days.