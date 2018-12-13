Trump says 'GM is not going to be treated well'

President Donald Trump criticized job cuts at General Motors as well as CEO Mary Barra again Thursday, saying the U.S. automaker isn't "going to be treated well."

"I don't like what she did, it was nasty," Trump said on Fox News.

The largest U.S. automaker's recent decision to cut up to 14,000 jobs that span three states has brought the company controversy with lawmakers from the region and drawn the president's ire.

"To tell me a couple of weeks before Christmas that she's going to close in Ohio and Michigan, not acceptable to me," Trump said on Fox News on Thursday. "General Motors is not going to be treated well."

Trump also criticized GM's use of Mexican labor and said the recently signed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement "really makes it uncomfortable for people to go out of the country, and I think it will be very uncomfortable for them."

Trump is not the only U.S. politician who has been critical of the decision. Barra met with lawmakers from Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland last week over the automaker's plans. Since then, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican Senator Rob Portman, both from Ohio, sent GM a letter to Barra seeking more information about the company's plans for its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and asking Barra to consider retooling the plant for more popular vehicles.

GM was not immediately available for comment. The company's shares were down by about 1.3 percent in intraday trading Thursday.