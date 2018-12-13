President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he "never directed" Michael Cohen, his former lawyer who was sentenced on multiple charges a day earlier, "to break the law."

In a trio of tweets Thursday morning, Trump added that Cohen only admitted guilt to the charges, "of which he probably was not guilty," in order to "embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence."

Trump's tweets came a day after Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for his guilty pleas to charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential coordination between Russia and Trump campaign-related figures.

Cohen's crimes included a range of financial violations, as well as lying to Congress and playing a key and illegal role in keeping two women quiet about purported affairs with Trump, which constituted violations of campaign-finance law. The White House has denied Trump had sex with either woman.

Prosecutors in Cohen's case have said that the payments, which went to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, were made "in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump.

Cohen and prosecutors both said that the money was paid in order to "influence" the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley said at Cohen's sentencing that each of the crimes on their own "warrant considerable punishment."