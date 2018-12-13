Politics

Trump says he 'never directed' ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to 'break the law,' claims Cohen pleaded guilty to 'embarrass the president'

  • President Donald Trump on Thursday said he "never directed" Michael Cohen, his former lawyer who was sentenced on multiple charges a day earlier, "to break the law."
  • Cohen on Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple crimes brought by federal prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller.
  • In a follow-up tweet, Trump said without providing evidence that campaign finance lawyers have told him that he "did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance."
President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he "never directed" Michael Cohen, his former lawyer who was sentenced on multiple charges a day earlier, "to break the law."

In a trio of tweets Thursday morning, Trump added that Cohen only admitted guilt to the charges, "of which he probably was not guilty," in order to "embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence."

Trump's tweets came a day after Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for his guilty pleas to charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential coordination between Russia and Trump campaign-related figures.

Cohen's crimes included a range of financial violations, as well as lying to Congress and playing a key and illegal role in keeping two women quiet about purported affairs with Trump, which constituted violations of campaign-finance law. The White House has denied Trump had sex with either woman.

Prosecutors in Cohen's case have said that the payments, which went to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, were made "in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump.

Cohen and prosecutors both said that the money was paid in order to "influence" the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley said at Cohen's sentencing that each of the crimes on their own "warrant considerable punishment."

Trump said on Twitter that the 52-year-old Cohen, who was Trump's longtime personal attorney and a high-ranking executive at the Trump Organization, "has great liability if a mistake is made."

"That is why they get paid," Trump tweeted.

Trump also wrote that "many" campaign finance lawyers have told him that he "did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance."

Trump asserted in a third tweet that Cohen pleaded guilty to the charges "in order to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did-including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

