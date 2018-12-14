Asia Markets

Asia starts Friday trading session in negative territory

Australian stocks started Friday's trading session in negative territory following the decline in European markets and a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.

The ASX 200 was 0.34 percent lower than yesterday's 5,661.6 points at the start of the day. Nikkei futures in Osaka and Chicago point to Japanese stocks opening below yesterday's 21,816.19 points.

China will be releasing a slew of data on Friday. Official statistics due for release at 10 a.m. HK/SIN Friday (9 p.m. ET Thursday) include November industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales.

The Bank of Japan is also scheduled to release its Tankan survey at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN Friday (6:50 p.m. ET Thursday). The Tankan is a widely watched poll of business confidence in Japan.

Ahead of the data releases, both the Australian dollar was at 0.7223 and the Japanese yen at 113.60 — mostly flat compared to the U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was slightly higher at 97.105 compared to the previous close of 97.044.

European Central Bank winds down stimulus

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it's bringing to an end a crisis-era bond-buying program this month. Bond purchases by the ECB will fall from 15 billion euros ($17.04 billion) a month to zero by the end of December, but the central bank plans to spend cash from maturing bonds to purchase additional debt.

The ECB also left benchmark interest rates unchanged.

The euro slipped after the ECB announcements. In early Asian trade, the single currency was flat against the U.S. dollar at 1.1357.

Wall Street action

U.S. stocks seesawed on Thursday while investors digested new developments in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war after a volatile week on Wall Street.

Equities rose broadly earlier in the day but ended the session mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.29 percent to close higher at 24,597.38 after alternating between gains and losses throughout the day. The S&P 500 fell marginally by 0.53 percent to 2,650.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4 percent to 7,070.33

— CNBC's Sam Meredith and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

