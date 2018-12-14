Asia starts Friday trading session in negative territory

Australian stocks started Friday's trading session in negative territory following the decline in European markets and a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.

The ASX 200 was 0.34 percent lower than yesterday's 5,661.6 points at the start of the day. Nikkei futures in Osaka and Chicago point to Japanese stocks opening below yesterday's 21,816.19 points.

China will be releasing a slew of data on Friday. Official statistics due for release at 10 a.m. HK/SIN Friday (9 p.m. ET Thursday) include November industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales.

The Bank of Japan is also scheduled to release its Tankan survey at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN Friday (6:50 p.m. ET Thursday). The Tankan is a widely watched poll of business confidence in Japan.

Ahead of the data releases, both the Australian dollar was at 0.7223 and the Japanese yen at 113.60 — mostly flat compared to the U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was slightly higher at 97.105 compared to the previous close of 97.044.