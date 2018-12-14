BMW tries to revive lagging 3 Series sales with new 2019 design that's more, well, BMW-like

Perhaps, but the seventh-generation sedan faces a level of uncertainty not seen since the original model, internally code-named the E21, debuted in 1975. That includes not only a wave of new competitors, but other offerings found right within the BMW showroom that reflect the dramatic market shift from sedans to sport utility vehicles.

"The 3 Series is truly the heart and soul of BMW," said Thomas Baumer, project head for the 2019 3 Series, adding that "it is truly critical" that the new 2019 model regain momentum lost by the sixth-generation sedan.

As recently as 2013, BMW set a U.S. sales record. American buyers drove off in 93,544 3 Series models. But volumes have steadily declined, dipping to just 53,470 in 2017. And the downward trend has continued this year — 3 Series sales for the first 11 months of 2018 were off by 23 percent.

There are a number of reasons why BMW may have lost momentum. The Automobile review noted that the traditionally crisp characteristics of the 3 Series became "muddled" with the outgoing model, adding, "More than a few pundits and purists have found the traditional joys of the 3 Series less present in recent years."

If that alone was the problem, the new model might be able to stage a rapid recovery. CNBC was also able to test the new 3 Series during a media drive in Portugal's Algarve region this month and found its handling precise, steering crisp and, with as much as 62 more horsepower, depending upon the model, capable of giving a motorist neck-snappingly quick acceleration.

But that's by no means the only challenge for the gen-7 sedan.

"The BMW 3 Series has been the icon in its class, and when you're the icon, everyone is gunning for you," said John McElroy, a veteran automotive analyst and host of the industry broadcast AutoLine.tv.

In years past, most competitors aimed to carve out their own niche. With its own compact sedan, the Audi A4 was focused on design, Mercedes-Benz aiming for Teutonic plushness with the C-Class. But the lines have been blurring, and those German rivals have sharply upped their own performance game, reviewers are quick to point out. So have Japanese rivals like Nissan's Infiniti and Toyota's high-line Lexus, the Japanese giant's CEO Akio Toyoda declaring the need to put more "passion" into its products.