Treasury yields fall as Chinese data disappoints; traders look ahead to Fed meeting

U.S. government debt prices rose on Friday as traders digested fresh economic data out of China and looked ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell steeply to 2.875 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to 3.136 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors turned their attention to worse-than-expected Chinese data. The country's industrial output in November grew 5.4 percent from the previous year, less than the 5.9 percent estimated by Reuters; retail sales, meanwhile, rose 8.1 percent last month, falling short of an expected 8.8 percent.

News of the disappointing figures comes as China and the U.S. try to negotiate a trade deal within a 90-day tariffs truce. Positive headlines around trade relations between the two had buoyed market sentiment earlier this week.

President Donald Trump said discussions with Beijing had been "very productive" and that some "important announcements" were forthcoming, while a Wall Street Journal report said China was preparing to widen foreign access to its economy.