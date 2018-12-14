According to trade organization Airlines for America (A4A), a record 45.7 million passengers are expected to hit the skies during the winter holiday season. And while on the move, consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,250 each on travel, entertainment and gifts, research firm PwC recently found.

Time-pressed travelers often do their holiday gift buying at the last-minute, but airport shops stand at the ready with creative and tightly-curated inventory so passengers can purchase Santa-worthy presents.

To help you plan ahead (or scramble less before your flight), airports like Phoenix Sky Harbor International, San Francisco International and Minneapolis-St. Paul International, have put together gift guides highlighting unique items for sale in their terminals. As the holidays get closer, community groups will staff complimentary gift-wrapping tables at many airport terminals, so no one will know how much shopping took place on the fly.

Below are a few options available for travelers who need gifts on the go.