Retired and looking to work part-time? Here are 6 fields that may be a great fit

Today's retirement is not like your grandparents' golden years — not by a long shot. Grandpa and Grandma, and maybe even your parents, might have stopped working at 65 on the dot and settled down to a quiet life of gardening and grandchildren, all funded by a plump company pension. But retirement in 2018 ... and beyond ... looks different.

Whether it's a matter of economic necessity, intellectual interest or emotional health, more and more modern retirees are choosing to continue working part-time after leaving their former full-time careers. AARP has found that six specific types of part-time employment seem to suit retirees, as they're flexible regarding skills and schedules.