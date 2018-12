Markets slump on fears of a global slowdown — Four experts on what to watch next 3 Hours Ago | 03:17

Another sharp sell-off has investors reeling on Friday, as the Dow and S&P 500 both dove back into correction territory. The downturn has put more than half of S&P 500 stocks in a bear market, which means they are down more than 20 percent off their recent respective highs, and has put the index on track for its worst quarter since 2011.

Slowing economic growth, trade war fears and a Fed meeting will be at the top of investors' minds next week.

Here's what four experts are saying: