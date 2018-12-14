Tech from self-driving cars could solve border security without Trump's $5 billion wall

Tech from self-driving cars could solve border security without Trump's $5 billion wall

These virtual walls could be the cheaper and more effective answer to Trump’s $5 billion border wall   

The U.S.-Mexico border stretches 1,954 miles. About 700 of those miles have some sort of barricade or fence. The rest of the border is rugged landscapes and natural barriers like the Rio Grande River.

While the debate over Donald Trump's proposed wall continues, government money is flowing, and tech companies are looking to cash in. Companies like Quanergy and Anduril are working on electronic border solutions that would be more effective and cheaper for taxpayers than building a physical wall.

CNBC traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border town of Del Rio, Texas to see a prototype of a virtual wall, and also found out why locals in the area would rather electronic surveillance over a physical barrier.

