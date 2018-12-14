Smaller errors included things like reporting to the FEC that a donation of $400,000 from longtime GOP donor Isabel Tonelli instead came from someone named "Isabel T. John." John is the name of Tonelli's husband.

The initial record also listed an empty construction lot in New Jersey as the Tonellis' address. It was later shown to be the former address of a bank that wired the money to the committee in the Tonellis' name.

In another case, the staff went beyond an accidental mistake and deliberately filed false information for a donor they couldn't identify, filling in the record with the address of a celebrity by the same name.

Katherine Johnson was the name of a NASA mathematician who was featured in the biopic "Hidden Figures." So when committee staffers needed to fill in an address for a donor named Katherine Johnson who gave Trump $25,000, in order to comply with federal law, instead of finding the real address they wrote in the address of NASA headquarters.

When the Katherine Johnson from the movie, who was in her late 90s and had been retired from NASA for decades, was asked about her apparent "donation" to Trump's inauguration, her family said she had never made any such gift.

Only when the committee was confronted with their effort to fudge the record did a spokesperson admit that they made up the address, and that the Katherine Johnson who made the donation actually lived in California.

These were far from the only records that were misreported. Another reason scores of records were wrongly reported is that the Republican National Committee used a faulty system of ticketing, part of a broader effort to ensure that only Trump's actual supporters were permitted to buy tickets to the inaugural balls, and not protesters or spoilers.

The system handed out purchasing codes to Trump campaign donors and local GOP committees, which then distributed them. But the codes quickly made their way to Facebook, where they were swapped and purchased.

When a donor bought tickets to an inaugural ball, instead of registering their home address, as required by law, the Trump system registered the address associated with the code they used to buy the tickets.

As a result, hundreds of donations appeared to come from people who lived in House and Senate office buildings.

It was only after I reached out in April 2017 about the errors discovered by the volunteers that the committee admitted what had happened.

"We plan to amend our report to reflect any changes that we have become aware of, including many of those donor records or technical glitches that we have recently become aware of, as is common practice with FEC reporting," an inaugural committee spokesman, Alex Stroman, told me at the time.