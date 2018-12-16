Washington is 'working on' Gulen extradition to Turkey, foreign minister says   

Turkey's foreign minister told CNBC Sunday that Ankara and Washington have discussed the extradition of Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen from the United States.

Ankara has demanded Gulen's return since the failed Turkish coup of 2016, which it accuses the cleric of orchestrating.

"Last time when they met in Buenos Aires, Trump told Erdogan that they have been working on that, but we need to see concrete steps because it's been already two years, almost three years," Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Doha Forum on Sunday.