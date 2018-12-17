A.I. industry suffers from deep gender gap, World Economic Forum says

Artificial intelligence has permeated the technology universe with the promise of disrupting every industry, from health care and retail to transportation.

But a new report from the World Economic Forum suggests that the market developing around AI has certain problems that look a lot like the rest of the corporate world.

The WEF report released on Monday found that the AI workforce in the U.S. has a dramatic gender gap, with less than one-fourth of roles in the industry being filled by women.

"It is absolutely crucial that those people who create AI are representative of the population as a whole," said Kay Firth-Butterfield, WEF's head of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Firth-Butterfield said that bias can enter the coding process, so a lack of diversity means "we're not actually reflecting the population and we have a huge problem."

The analysis found that the AI gender gap is three times larger than other industry talent pools, and women in AI are less likely to be positioned in high-profile senior roles.

The disparity has real-world implications.