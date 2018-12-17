Two former business partners of President Donald Trump's first ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn have been indicted on conspiracy charges related to their efforts to smear a Turkish cleric at the behest of the government of Turkey.

Bijan Kian and Kamil Alptekin were charged in U.S. District Court in Eastern Virginia with crimes related acting as unregistered agents of the Turkish government, according to court documents made public Monday.

Alptekin is also charged with one count of making false statements to the FBI, according to the indictment, which was issued by a grand jury Wednesday.

If convicted, Kian faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to a Justice Department press release. Alptekin's charges add up to a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.

Click here to read the indictment

The two men are accused by federal authorities of attempting to "covertly and unlawfully" influence U.S. politics and public opinion in favor of extraditing Turkish citizen Fethullah Gulen, who was blamed by Turkey's President Recep Erdogan for an attempted coup in 2016. Gulen has denied that he was behind the efforts to overthrow the Turkish government.

"The defendants sought to discredit and delegitimize the Turkish citizen in the eyes of politicians," the court filing says.

Flynn's firm, which had been hired by Alptekin's company, was part of that alleged effort.

The duo worked at the direction of the government of Turkey, but both men tried to conceal Turkey's involvement in their effort, according to court documents.

The release of the indictment comes a day before Flynn, a 60-year-old retired lieutenant general, is due to be sentenced in federal court in Washington for making false statements to FBI agents.

Flynn, who pleaded guilty in that case, has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigations.

A spokesman for the special counsel's office referred CNBC's questions to the Eastern Virginia federal court.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, in late 2016. But Mueller's team also noted in a Dec. 4 sentencing memo that Flynn also made false statements to the Justice Department related to work his company did "for the principal benefit of the Republic of Turkey" soon after the 2016 coup was attempted. Flynn and his company were paid $530,000 for that work.

The indictment says that Flynn, who is identified as "Person A," and Kian founded a company that offered clients services based upon Flynn's "national security expertise."

According to the indictment, Kian and Alptekin secretly conspired to influence American politicians and public opinion about Gulen, when the cleric's extradition was being sought by Turkey.

As part of that intention, Flynn wrote an op-ed for The Hill labeling Gulen a "shady Islamic mullah" and "a radical Islamist," and compared him to the Ayatollah Khomeini and to Osama bin Laden. That op-ed was published on Nov. 8, 2016 — the day of the presidential election — and was a direct result of the conspiracy, according to the indictment.

On Nov. 4, 2016, Kian emailed Alptekin about the op-ed, saying, "I just left [Person A]. The arrow has left the bow! ... This is a very high profile exposure one day before the election," according to the indictment. Attached to that email was a draft of Flynn's op-ed.

The op-ed contained the same description of Khomeini sitting under an "apple tree" that Kian had made in emails and a draft version of the op-ed, the indictment noted.

After the 2016 election, Alptekin told NBC News in a phone interview that he had no affiliation with Erdogan's government.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Read the full indictment below: