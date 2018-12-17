About one-third of workers say that they have received a raise in the past year.

And if you live in certain areas of the country, your chances of being one of them are greater.

That is according to Prudential's latest American Workers Survey, which was conducted online in November.

The report found that 32 percent of workers said they have had a raise or seen increased benefits in the past year.

Workers in the Midwest and New England were more likely to say that is the case. Areas where workers were least likely to see the same perks include the Pacific and Mountain regions. (Click to enlarge map.)