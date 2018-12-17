Personal Finance

Where you live has a lot to do with whether you got a raise in 2018

  • About one-third of workers have received a raise this year, according to Prudential's latest survey of American workers.
  • Your chances of receiving a raise or working for an employer that's adding new workers were impacted by where you live.
  • The one thing many workers said is getting in the way of better career opportunities: lack of skills and training.
About one-third of workers say that they have received a raise in the past year.

And if you live in certain areas of the country, your chances of being one of them are greater.

That is according to Prudential's latest American Workers Survey, which was conducted online in November.

The report found that 32 percent of workers said they have had a raise or seen increased benefits in the past year.

Workers in the Midwest and New England were more likely to say that is the case. Areas where workers were least likely to see the same perks include the Pacific and Mountain regions. (Click to enlarge map.)

New opportunities

When it comes to hiring, 33 percent of American workers surveyed said their employer had added additional workers in the past year.

New England stood out as the region where employers were hiring most. Workers in the Pacific region, meanwhile, were least likely to see their employers adding workers. (Click to enlarge map.)

Barrier to advancement

One in 4 workers said one key thing is getting in the way of their career advancement: a lack of skills and training.

The top three things preventing workers from learning new skills, according to the survey, included not having the financial resources, as indicated by 56 percent of respondents; having too many social and family commitments, 45 percent; and not easily finding opportunities in their communities, 43 percent.

That comes as most workers — 86 percent — said having the right skills to compete in the workforce contributes to their financial wellness.

Most respondents also said they believe improving their skills improves their financial wellness.

The places workers are most likely to learn new skills, according to the survey, include online college classes or degree programs, training programs provided by employers and community colleges or universities.

Prudential's survey included 1,919 adults ages 18 and older who are employed part-time or full-time.