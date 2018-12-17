Julián Castro plans to gather with donors to boost his 2020 prospects

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is gathering a group of Democratic party financiers on Wednesday for a private breakfast as he looks to amass a 2020 campaign war chest.

"If you would like to (1) get in on the ground floor of a presidential campaign for a talented, dynamic young Texan and (2) help make Texas, after more than 20 years, once again competitive in state and national general elections, keep reading," the emailed invitation reads. The invite was obtained by CNBC on Monday.

It asks donors to join Castro and his brother Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) in Houston to "hear whether rumors that he will run for President are true and, if so, to discuss his plans and, if he decides to run, how we can help, financially and otherwise."

The call for the meeting is signed by Scott Atlas, a high profile Houston attorney who previously backed Rep. Beto O'Rourke during his run for Senate against Republican Ted Cruz.

O'Rourke created a formidable nationwide donor apparatus in the last election and Castro is going to need to start raking in the cash early if he's going to stand a chance against him.