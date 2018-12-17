Blue Origin postpones launch of experiments for NASA

Blue Origin announced on Tuesday that it would be postponing the day's launch attempt of its New Shepard rocket. The company said the scrub was "due to a ground infrastructure issue" but would "see what weather looks like for tomorrow."

Blue Origin, which Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos founded nearly two decades ago, is developing the New Shepard rocket system for the company's space tourism business. Six passengers would ride past the edge of space, where they would spend about 10 minutes floating in zero gravity before returning back to Earth. The capsule features massive windows, providing expansive views of the Earth once in space.