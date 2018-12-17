MSG shares rise after Chairman James Dolan hints to ESPN he'd sell Knicks for a 'bona fide' offer

Madison Square Garden Co. shares rose on Monday after executive chairman James Dolan told ESPN that he hasn't ruled out selling the NBA's New York Knicks but he has yet to receive a solid offer.

"No one has come through with a bona fide offer," Dolan said in the interview. "I think people have sent feelers out, but never any that were pursued."

MSG's stock rose 4.6 percent in trading. The entity owns the Knicks, the New York Rangers and additional venues besides the arena including Radio City Music Hall.

Dolan told ESPN that he "could never say that I wouldn't consider selling the Knicks." While Dolan reportedly has received "feelers" at around $5 billion, he said has never received any offers "that were pursued."

The businessman has been widely criticized by sports fans and writers alike for a number of controversial decisions and policies. Dolan has come under fire for his media policies, as well as several contentious athlete trades and contracts.

