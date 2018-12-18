Bonds

Treasury yields slip amid market volatility; Fed meeting ahead

U.S. government debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors fled riskier assets and geared up for a key Federal Reserve meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sank to 2.826 percent while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to 3.082 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Stocks have suffered wild bouts of volatility as of late, with the S&P 500 dipping as much as 2 percent on Monday, marking a new low for the index. Major indexes pointed to a marginal recovery on Tuesday however.

The big news for traders this week is the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) upcoming meeting, where the central bank will set interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to hike rates on Wednesday, however expectations for further rate hikes in 2019 have dampened amid concerns of a potential slowdown in economic growth.

Jerome Powell, nominee to be chairman of the Federal Reserve, waits to testify at his Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Building on November 28, 2017.
Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
President Donald Trump on Monday said he thought it was "incredible" the Fed was "even considering" another rise in the benchmark interest rate, given the "outside world blowing up around us."

Trump's administration is trying to negotiate a deal on trade with China, in an effort to resolve the two countries' intense trade battle. Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at the start of the month to establish a 90-day cease-fire to prevent the escalation of tit-for-tat tariffs.

In terms of economic data, mortgage applications numbers are set to be released at 7 a.m. ET, housing starts and permits figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET and Redbook sales data are due at 8:55 a.m. ET.