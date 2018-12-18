Cramer's lightning round: 'You should be a buyer' of DowDuPont ahead of the breakup   

DowDuPont Inc.: "It's an ActionAlertsPlus.com club name. I think it's going to break up next year and it's going to make you a lot of money. You should be a buyer."

Kraft Heinz Co.: "No. Look, I am a guy who believes that if you're going to own stocks, you've got to have some growth to them, and that one doesn't have a lot of growth. Yes, Warren [Buffett] does like it. I'd rather own Berkshire Hathaway."

Interactive Brokers Group: "I think you would like to see more trading, and I'm not recommending many financials right now because there isn't enough trading. But, yeah, it's a very good company."

Kinder Mordan: "Kinder Morgan's got … a 5 percent yield. Yield's safe, but I just don't really like the pipeline companies because they have been a huge disappointment. I like Enbridge. Enbridge is a 7 percent yielder. I think it's better than KMI."

Stitch Fix Inc.: "Oh, boy. That was a bad quarter. It was bad. I mean, I don't know why to recommend it. It was a bad quarter, plain and simple."

Devon Energy Corp.: "No. Devon's just OK. I mean, look, it's a domestic. I had a big conference call for ActionAlertsPlus.com club members and I said, the [exploration and production] segment, let's just put it aside right now. OK? Let's just put it aside."

ZTO Express Inc.: "I want to walk away from that. I don't need any China exposure with our countries really going at it, hammer and tongs."

Teladoc Health Inc.: "Teladoc is a good company. It's the kind of long-term speculative company — because it's not making any money — that I think that younger people might want to be in. But it is very speculative because, let's say, it ain't no Merck."

Hanesbrands Inc.: "No. Yeah, I mean, look, it's got the yield, but I need growth. I mean, guys, you have to understand: I'll look at the AT&T yield and think there's some growth. Hanesbrands has no growth and I don't want to be in the apparel business right now. It's too hard."