Facebook's communications tool for workplaces has a new leader

Workplace by Facebook, the company's communications tool for companies, has a new leader. The company's Karandeep Anand is now the head of the London-based Facebook division, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile.

"I'm excited to now be part of the journey of bringing Workplace to companies across the globe and help them unlock the potential of their biggest asset - people," Anand wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

Anand will work closely with Julien Codorniou, the Facebook vice president who has been the leader of Workplace, a spokeswoman for Facebook told CNBC. Anand will handle the Workplace product team, which includes developers, engineers, researchers and data scientists, while Codorniou will remain in charge of sales and partnerships.

"We're thrilled that Karandeep is joining Workplace as its new head of Workplace, effectively immediately," the spokeswoman said. "Karandeep joins Workplace from Marketplace, and brings with him a wealth of experience from both a consumer and enterprise background. We're excited to have him on board."

In its two years of existence, Workplace by Facebook has nabbed big-name customers such as Walmart, Starbucks and Chevron, but it has otherwise yet to make a significant dent in the enterprise communications software market and trails rivals Microsoft and Slack, which is expected to go public next year.

The service is used by 30,000 organizations, according to the most recent figures Facebook shared in October 2017. By comparison, Microsoft Teams is used by 329,000 organizations, the company announced in September, while Slack in May said its service is used by 500,000 organizations, including 70,000 paying organizations.

During his nearly four years with Facebook, Anand has been the head of product for a number of other divisions, including Marketplace, Audience Network and Ad Solutions. Prior to Facebook, Anand spent 15 years with Microsoft in a variety of roles.

--CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

