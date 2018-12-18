Fox News host Tucker Carlson faces advertiser backlash over immigration comments

Some companies are pulling their advertising from Fox News' primetime show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," after host Carlson said he disagreed with "a moral obligation" to let poor people into the U.S., "even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided."

Carlson made the comments on December 13 and reinforced them on his show Monday night.

Online design marketplace Minted tweeted Monday night that it is "permanently discontinuing" advertising on the program. "We do not agree with Mr. Carlson's comments and his opinions are not consistent with the values we hold at Minted. Like other advertisers, our media purchases are done broadly across a number of networks. That being said, we are permanently discontinuing advertising on this particular program," the company said.

Personal finance website NerdWallet said in a statement to NBC News that it had "pulled its advertising and will be re-evaluating any ongoing advertising on this program," after Carlson's comments last week.

Financial services company Pacific Life said it would "re-evaluate our relationship with his program" and would not be advertising on Carlson's show in the coming weeks in a tweet on December 14. "As a company, we strongly disagree with Mr Carlson's statements. Our customer base and our workforce reflect the diversity of our great nation, something we take great pride in," it said.

Speaking about the skills needed in the U.S., for a segment titled "What's the economic case for mass immigration?" Carlson said on December 13: "It's obvious that we need more scientists and skilled engineers, but that's not what we're getting."

"Instead we're getting waves of people with high school educations or less. Nice people, no one doubts that, but as an economic matter this is insane. It's indefensible, so nobody even tries to defend it. Instead our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world's poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided."

Carlson reinforced his comments during his show on Monday night, and posted video clips on Twitter. "Enforcers scream 'racist' on Twitter, until everybody gets intimidated and changes the subject to the Russia investigation or some other distraction. It's a tactic, a well-worn one, nobody thinks it's real. And it won't work with this show. We're not intimidated and we plan to try to say what's true until the last day," he said in one clip.