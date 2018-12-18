Michael Flynn sentencing delayed as judge tells ex-Trump official: 'You sold your country out'

The scheduled sentencing of former national security advisor Michael Flynn was postponed Tuesday after an explosive hearing at which a judge told Flynn "arguably you sold your country out" — and warned he might send the fallen Army general to jail if he did not accept an offered delay in sentencing.

Flynn was due to be sentenced for lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before President Donald Trump took office.

Judge Emmett Sullivan cautioned Flynn if he did not postpone the hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington the judge might give him time in jail.

Sullivan earlier asked a prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller's office if he believed Flynn could have been charged with treason for his conversations with then-Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office in early 2017.

The prosecutor said Mueller had not considered lodging such a charge against Flynn, whom the special counsel has praised for extensively cooperating with ongoing investigations since pleading guilty last December to lying to the FBI about his discussions with Kislyak.

Sulllivan told Flynn that if he did not accept an offer to postpone his ongoing sentencing hearing, "I cannot assure you that if you proceed today, you will not receive a sentence of incarceration."

"This is a very serious offense," said Sullivan in court, where both Flynn's lawyers and prosecutors were prepared to argue for a sentence as low as no time in jail."

A high ranking senior official of the government making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation while in the White House," Sullivan said. "Arguably, you sold your country out. The court is going to consider all that."

"Very serious crime," Sullivan told the 60-year-old retired Army lieutenant general Flynn."Can't minimize that."

"I'm not hiding my disgust, my disdain," the judge said.

"Hypothetically could he have been charged with treason?" Sullivan asked prosecutor Brad Van Grack.

Van Grack answered, "Because It's such a serious question, I am hesitant from answering."

Sullivan later said: "I wasn't suggesting he was committing treason. I was just curious if he could have been charged. Lots of conspiracy theories out there. Not taking any uncalled offenses into consideration. Was trying to consider benefit. I'm not suggesting treason. "

Van Grack said, "The government has no reason to believe the defendant committed treason."

Sullivan offered Flynn the chance to postpone the sentencing in light of a prosecutor's statements that he could continue cooperating with them even after Tuesday.

"If you want to postpone this, and come back at some later point ... that's fine with me," the judge said.

"I have to caution you that the sentence imposed today may not be the same sentence you would get after cooperation ends," Sullivan said.

"The court likes to be in a position to say there is nothing else this defendant can to do help the United States of America."

Federal sentencing guidelines have recommended that Flynn serve between zero to six months in jail for the charge.

Sullivan called a recess in the case until 12:30 p.m. after Flynn accepted the judge's offer of time to speak with his lawyers.