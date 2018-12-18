President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the White House announced on Tuesday.

This will mark the second year President Trump will attend Davos. The president's attendance last year surprised many considering his "America First" platform, which seems to conflict with Davos' mission of promoting dialogue and cooperation between governments in an era of globalization.

January's meeting comes as the administration tries to manage rising tensions abroad. Among other issues, it is in the midst of negotiating to potentially end its trade war with China and trying to control immigration from Mexico and Central America.

The theme for the 2019 meeting is "Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." A delegation of U.S. government leaders will travel with the president to Davos, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, who did not attend last year. Notably missing is top trade advisor Peter Navarro, known best for his hawkish views on China, who was also absent a year ago.

Here is the full U.S. delegation that will travel to Davos: