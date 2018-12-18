President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the White House announced on Tuesday.
This will mark the second year President Trump will attend Davos. The president's attendance last year surprised many considering his "America First" platform, which seems to conflict with Davos' mission of promoting dialogue and cooperation between governments in an era of globalization.
January's meeting comes as the administration tries to manage rising tensions abroad. Among other issues, it is in the midst of negotiating to potentially end its trade war with China and trying to control immigration from Mexico and Central America.
The theme for the 2019 meeting is "Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." A delegation of U.S. government leaders will travel with the president to Davos, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, who did not attend last year. Notably missing is top trade advisor Peter Navarro, known best for his hawkish views on China, who was also absent a year ago.
Here is the full U.S. delegation that will travel to Davos:
The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury
The Honorable Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce
The Honorable Alex Acosta, Secretary of Labor
The Honorable Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation
The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security
The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative
The Honorable Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration
The Honorable Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor to the President
The Honorable Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President
The Honorable Chris Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination