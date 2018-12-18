Politics

White House announces Trump will again attend World Economic Forum in Davos – this time as he wages trade battles

  • President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January, the White House announced on Tuesday.
  • The president's attendance last year surprised many considering his "America First" ideologies, which seemed to contradict with Davos' mission of promoting dialogue and cooperation between governments in an era of globalization.
  • A delegation of U.S. government leaders will travel with the president to Davos.
President Donald Trump waves after delivering his speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 26, 2018 in Davos, Switzerland.
Fabrice Coffrini | AFP | Getty Images
January's meeting comes as the administration tries to manage rising tensions abroad. Among other issues, it is in the midst of negotiating to potentially end its trade war with China and trying to control immigration from Mexico and Central America.

The theme for the 2019 meeting is "Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." A delegation of U.S. government leaders will travel with the president to Davos, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, who did not attend last year. Notably missing is top trade advisor Peter Navarro, known best for his hawkish views on China, who was also absent a year ago.

Here is the full U.S. delegation that will travel to Davos:

The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury

The Honorable Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce

The Honorable Alex Acosta, Secretary of Labor

The Honorable Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation

The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security

The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative

The Honorable Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration

The Honorable Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor to the President

The Honorable Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President

The Honorable Chris Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination