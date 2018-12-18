Remote jobs are exploding, and many pay over $100,000
If you dream of working remotely, you are not alone.
More than 4 million employees — slightly more than 3 percent of the entire U.S. workforce — work from home for at least half the time, according to Global Workplace Analytics, a telecommuting research site.
Some fields have more remote jobs than others. FlexJobs found that seven fields had high rates — more than 50 percent — of remote career opportunities over the last year.
Some of these rapidly growing career areas are somewhat surprising, since they aren't typically associated with remote work.
A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Other names for these types of gigs include telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs, at-home jobs and other similar names.
These categories have seen high remote-job growth in 2018:
Sample job titles include actuarial analyst, economics faculty member, mathematical programmer, data scientist and high school math teacher.
Sample job listing: Senior business data analyst.
The average salary for a senior business intelligence analyst tops out, according to Payscale, at $117,714.
Sample job titles include loss control specialist, nurse case manager, premium auditor, underwriting manager and claims representative.
Sample job listing: Clinical consultant
The average clinical consultant salary ranges from $58,412 to $106,510, according to Payscale.
3. Nonprofit and philanthropy
Sample job titles include senior national fundraising director, program director, policy manager, major gifts officer and partnerships manager.
Sample job listing: Senior national fundraising director
The average salary for a senior fundraising director is, according to Glassdoor, $116,171.
4. Mortgage and real estate
Sample job titles include senior loan officer, director of sales, district manager, real estate content producer and real estate valuation manager.
Sample job listing: Mortgage loan assistant
The average mortgage loan assistant salary ranges from $24,731 to $52,329, according to Payscale.
Sample job titles include associate product manager, marketing specialist, marketing operations manager, online campaign manager and digital marketing analyst.
Sample job listing: Marketing manager
The average marketing manager salary according to Payscale, is $63,466.
Sample job titles include solutions engineer, software engineer, automation expert, design/field engineering technician and head of front-end engineering.
Sample job listing: Senior traffic engineering supervisor
The average traffic engineer salary, according to Payscale, ranges from $51,911 to $96,569.
Sample job titles include business process consultant, engagement manager, project manager, scrum master and project management manager.
Sample job listing: Client development director
The average salary for a client development director, according to Payscale, ranges from $62,058 to $152,051.