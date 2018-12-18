Remote jobs are exploding, and many pay over $100,000

If you dream of working remotely, you are not alone.

More than 4 million employees — slightly more than 3 percent of the entire U.S. workforce — work from home for at least half the time, according to Global Workplace Analytics, a telecommuting research site.

Some fields have more remote jobs than others. FlexJobs found that seven fields had high rates — more than 50 percent — of remote career opportunities over the last year.

Some of these rapidly growing career areas are somewhat surprising, since they aren't typically associated with remote work.

A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Other names for these types of gigs include telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs, at-home jobs and other similar names.

These categories have seen high remote-job growth in 2018: