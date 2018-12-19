A messy multibillion-dollar weapon sale between Turkey, Russia and the US just got more complicated

WASHINGTON — Russia will deliver its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey despite the U.S. State Department's decision to sell a rival platform to Ankara for $3.5 billion.

The S-400, a mobile long-range surface-to-air missile system, is the Kremlin's answer to America's Patriot and THAAD platforms. Lockheed Martin makes the THAAD, or terminal high altitude area defense, system, while Raytheon makes the Patriot.

Last year, Ankara signed an agreement with Moscow for the S-400 missile system, a deal reportedly worth $2.5 billion. All the while, Turkey has helped finance America's most expensive weapons system, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

In short, these two big-ticket weapons systems that Turkey hopes to add to its budding arsenal can be used against each other.