Amid global market volatility, Japan may end up being one of the best bets in 2019

Japan faces fewer micro and macro economic issues compared to the U.S., Europe and China — and might end up being one of the best bets in 2019, according to Viktor Shvets, the head of Asian strategy for Macquarie's commodities and global markets team.

Amid global market volatility and slowing growth that other economic giants are facing, Japan could be on a more sustainable path relative to the other countries, Shvets told CNBC on Tuesday.

Relative to the volatility around the world, "Japan is just calm," Shvets said.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump's administration and the Congress are divided, while Europe is preparing for the European Parliamentary elections and the replacement of the European Central Bank chairman next year, he said. Meanwhile, China also has its own trade and domestic challenges.

"It's not necessarily that Japan doesn't have issues. It is just the (Bank of Japan) knows exactly what they are doing. The government of Japan's been managing the Japanese economy for well over three decades," Shvets said.

Other positives in the economy include the private sector's good health, Shvets added. "So I do think Japan actually might end up to be the best performing asset."