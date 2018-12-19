Treasury yields lower as traders gear up for Fed interest rate decision

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated monetary policy decision.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped slightly to 2.819 percent, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury note — the coupon maturity most sensitive to Fed policy expectations — was barely changed, trading at 2.652 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to conclude its two-day meeting today, with expectations for an interest rate hike becoming increasingly dovish. The central bank is mostly expected to raise the federal funds rate, however expectations for further hikes in 2019 have tempered as traders grow increasingly nervous around the prospect of cooling economic growth and a decline in inflation expectations.

"We don't feel there's any reason to hike today," Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Wednesday. "I think the Fed has put themselves in a box and guided the market into this hike."

He added: "When you look at the inflation numbers here in the United States, they've actually been moderating here for the last four or five months."