Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Sell Teva—debt is not king in this environment

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Teva Pharmaceuticals: "I think the problem here is they've got a huge amount of debt. And in this environment, debt is not king. Sell, sell, sell."

Cyberark Software Ltd.: "I like Cyberark. Why? Because safety against cyber-terror never takes a vacation."

Ford Motor Co.: "Everyone keeps saying, 'Look, the next shoe's going to drop.' I have to tell you, I don't want to reach for a 7 percent yield. I've got enough problems on my mind right now, right here, at this moment."

Washington Prime Group: "Oh my god, 20 percent yield. I mean, what does that tell you? If that's not a red flag, what's a red flag? That's worse than having a touchdown called back when you're playing Dallas. I've got to tell you, I don't trust it. I don't trust it. It's a little stock, but you can still lose, and that one's scary to me."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Cramer's lightning round: Sell Teva—debt is not king in this environment
Cramer's lightning round: Sell Teva—debt is not king in this environment   

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
WPG
---
F
---
TEVA
---
CYBR
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...