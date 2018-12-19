European markets seen mixed ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

Market focus is largely attuned to a spectacular drop in crude futures, with international benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling sharply overnight.

The declines have added to mounting pressure on the U.S. central bank to consider abandoning its commitment to yet more interest rate hikes.

Complicating matters for the central bank, President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that it must tread carefully in order not to "make yet another mistake," while a Wall Street Journal editorial called for a pause.

Nonetheless, market participants still widely expect the Fed to announce a quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was up 0.4 percent.

Back in Europe, investors are likely to closely monitor U.K. inflation rate figures for November at around 9:30 a.m. London time. The euro area is scheduled to publish construction output data for October later in the session.