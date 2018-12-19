Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Micron CEO touts 'vibrant' demand for key products as stock hits 52-week low after earnings

  • Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra shares the chipmaker's outlook on the year ahead after a weaker than anticipated earnings report.
  • In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Mehrotra says "the end-market demand drivers for memory and storage," two of Micron's key product offerings, "continue to be vibrant."
Wall Street may have balked at Micron Technology's most recent earnings report, driving shares of the chipmaker to a new 52-week low Wednesday, but the company's CEO told CNBC that the weakness wouldn't last very long.

The "most important thing is that the end-market demand drivers for memory and storage continue to be vibrant," Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, told Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Shares of Micron shed more than 6 percent in after-hours trading following the company's Tuesday earnings report, which missed analysts' earnings and revenue estimates. The stock lost another 7.92 percent in Wednesday's session.

But Mehrotra said that Micron and other companies in the semiconductor space were working to fix the supply-demand imbalance that has plagued commodity chipmakers in recent months.

"Our customers' demand is strong," he told Cramer. "Our customers' demand from us is impacted in fiscal second quarter because of the inventory buildup. And then, supply cutbacks will kick in."

