'Super cult' wineries and virtual reality will disrupt fine wine industry in 2019, expert predicts

While wine producers had an increasingly global outlook, the sector was also experiencing a trend similar to the rise of microbreweries in beer production – particularly in the Champagne region.

"More and more of the new generation (of vineyard owners) have this idea to withdraw the grapes from big wine houses and focus on small production, raising their own profiles and putting specific villages on the map," Jullien told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

This was contributing to a rise in "grower champagne" – a category of wines where the wine is produced by the same vineyard that grew the grapes. According to Jullien, the growth of this category presented "huge potential" for investors.

"We (also) anticipate the rise of a new generation of consumers," he said, noting that fine wines were becoming more popular with young female consumers, tech entrepreneurs and in Asian markets.

"They demand more service and advice around their wine collection," Jullien added. "The industry is moving from product consumption towards experience, education and service."

According to Jullien, the rising awareness and demand for luxury wines would drive up their value.