US Treasury yields tick lower as Fed hikes rates for the fourth time in 2018

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.764 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was trading lower at 2.964 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

On Wednesday, the Fed announced an increase in its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a target range between 2.25 to 2.5 percent, in a widely anticipated move.

The move marked the fourth increase this year by the U.S. central bank and the ninth since it began normalizing rates in December 2015. It came despite President Donald Trump's tweets against rate hikes. On Monday, he said "it is incredible" that "the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike" amid the turmoil outside of the U.S.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor Philly Fed manufacturing figures for December at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with the latest jobless claims data scheduled for publication at the same time.

Meanwhile, a four-week and an eight-week bill is set to be auctioned by the Treasury on Thursday. Announcements on three-month, six-month, two-year, five-year and seven-year notes are also expected.